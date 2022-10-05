FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 39,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 149,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of FPX Nickel from C$1.34 to C$1.14 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.41 million and a PE ratio of -24.74.

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar project that includes 62 mineral claims covering an area of 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

