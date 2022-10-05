Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $14.85

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $14.19. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 2,899 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FMS shares. DZ Bank lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.8% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 102.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 202.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 61,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth $16,738,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth $293,000. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

