Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $14.85

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMSGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $14.19. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 2,899 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FMS shares. DZ Bank lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.8% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 102.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 202.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 61,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth $16,738,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth $293,000. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

