Freshii (TSE:FRII) Shares Down 3.5%

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.11. 33,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 23,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on Freshii from C$2.75 to C$1.35 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

