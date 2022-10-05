Front Street Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO stock opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.62. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $373.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Argus downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,240 shares of company stock worth $925,919. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

