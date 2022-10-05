FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Trading 2.4% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.96. 23,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 874.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000.

Featured Articles

