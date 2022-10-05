FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 9.1%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) dropped 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 132,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,405,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 3.79.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 118.26%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

