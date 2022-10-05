FY2023 Earnings Forecast for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Issued By Oppenheimer

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSCI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $12.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.73. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSCI’s current full-year earnings is $11.33 per share.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS.

MSCI Stock Up 4.5 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.25.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $450.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $467.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.94. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in MSCI by 76.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

