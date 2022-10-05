Gala Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.60 Billion (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Gala has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Gala coin can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $134.77 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gala

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 38,631,822,351 coins. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars.

