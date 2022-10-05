Galatasaray Fan Token Price Down 3.8% This Week (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $9.09 million and $4.23 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00010989 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token was first traded on October 9th, 2019. Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,094,218 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is fantoken.com/gal.

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray.The official Galatasaray Fan Token ticker is “GAL” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galatasaray Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

