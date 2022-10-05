Gamestarter (GAME) Price Reaches $0.17

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Gamestarter has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Gamestarter coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular exchanges. Gamestarter has a market capitalization of $16.61 million and approximately $52,811.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gamestarter alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Gamestarter

Gamestarter launched on July 17th, 2021. Gamestarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gamestarter’s official website is igo.gamestarter.com.

Buying and Selling Gamestarter

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamestarter is a blockchain-based platform that helps independent game developers to raise funds by selling and pre-selling their in-game assets or in-game points, including unique ones, in the form of NFTs.Gamestarter’s ecosystem is supported by its own native token ‘GAME Coin’ (GAME). GAME Coin tokens will be used to buy and sell NFT’s during the crowdfunding stage and in the marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamestarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gamestarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gamestarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gamestarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gamestarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.