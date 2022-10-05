GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 5.8%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01. Approximately 20,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,092,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

GME has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in GameStop by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in GameStop by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in GameStop during the first quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in GameStop by 1,052.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

