GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 5.8%

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2022

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GMEGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01. Approximately 20,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,092,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GME has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

GameStop Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51.

GameStop (NYSE:GMEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in GameStop by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in GameStop by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in GameStop during the first quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in GameStop by 1,052.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.