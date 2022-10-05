GAP (NYSE:GPS) Trading 4% Higher

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.61. 297,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,789,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. Barclays raised GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on GAP from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

GAP Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. GAP’s payout ratio is -59.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GAP

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of GAP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of GAP by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

