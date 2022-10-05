Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Enhancing Capital LLC

Enhancing Capital LLC trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Enhancing Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 129,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 161,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1,654.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,972,000 after purchasing an additional 519,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE:GRMN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,431. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.33 and its 200 day moving average is $100.74. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $165.84.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.