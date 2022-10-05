Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 81,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 804,505 shares.The stock last traded at $10.43 and had previously closed at $10.46.

GTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 608,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 149,450 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

