Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.10

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.10 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.

GECFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Gecina from €139.00 ($141.84) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gecina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gecina from €150.00 ($153.06) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Gecina from €134.50 ($137.24) to €123.50 ($126.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Gecina from €130.00 ($132.65) to €122.00 ($124.49) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gecina presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $100.00.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

