General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

