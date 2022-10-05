General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,589 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for about 4.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 90.9% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.07. 555,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,265,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.61.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.