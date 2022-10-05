Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Sunday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Generation Income Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

Generation Income Properties stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. 51,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,110. Generation Income Properties has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.83.

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.60). Generation Income Properties had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

