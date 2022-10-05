Geneva Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Geneva Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $1,148,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.08 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.