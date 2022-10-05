Geneva Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,082 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 2.4% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.14.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

