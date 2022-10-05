Geneva Partners LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Geneva Partners LLC lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up about 3.4% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average is $62.52. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

