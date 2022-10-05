Geneva Partners LLC Sells 1,576 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $100.28 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $93.83 and a 1-year high of $177.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.91.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.