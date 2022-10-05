Geneva Partners LLC Sells 3,211 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Geneva Partners LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,335 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.4% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $115.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.94 and its 200 day moving average is $101.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

