Geneva Partners LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Geneva Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

