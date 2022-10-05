GFG Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 2.9% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,180,961 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8,666.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 751,531 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,661,000 after buying an additional 320,837 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,313,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,783,000 after buying an additional 215,150 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,484,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of EFAV traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 890,920 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.29. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

