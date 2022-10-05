GFG Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,025 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 280,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,880. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.87. The stock has a market cap of $206.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

