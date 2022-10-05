GFG Capital LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,325,000 after purchasing an additional 522,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,259,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,855,000 after purchasing an additional 108,796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,036,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $143.51. 79,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,476. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

