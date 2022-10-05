GFG Capital LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJR traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.87. 165,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,363. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.80.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
