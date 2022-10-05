GFG Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CME Group by 2,556.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 128,090 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in CME Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CME traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,065. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.14.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

