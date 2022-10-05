GFG Capital LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GFG Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.5% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in PayPal by 167.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.76. 265,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,834,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $273.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

