GFG Capital LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,238 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Trading Down 0.2 %

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.65. 859,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,092,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

