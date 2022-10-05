GFG Capital LLC Invests $118,000 in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

AXL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,910. The stock has a market cap of $907.24 million, a P/E ratio of -33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

