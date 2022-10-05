GFG Capital LLC Purchases 324 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 1.4% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in KLA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,041,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,977,270.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,025 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.80. 45,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.00.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

