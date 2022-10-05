GFG Capital LLC Sells 470 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GFG Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.63. 113,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,328,413. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.63. The firm has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

