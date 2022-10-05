Giftedhands (GHD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $58,465.00

Giftedhands (GHD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Giftedhands has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. Giftedhands has a market capitalization of $58,465.00 and approximately $26,863.00 worth of Giftedhands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giftedhands coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Giftedhands Profile

Giftedhands’ launch date was July 24th, 2021. Giftedhands’ total supply is 1,150,000,000 coins. The official website for Giftedhands is www.giftedhands.io. The official message board for Giftedhands is medium.com/@giftedhandsGHD. Giftedhands’ official Twitter account is @giftedhandsGHD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Giftedhands

According to CryptoCompare, “Giftedhands proposes itself as a solution to the constant issues in payment to its freelancers developers. (GHD) is designed to enable speed up payment process. Important Productivity and get everyone involved success.The GHD token is the official token of the giftedhands platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

