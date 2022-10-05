Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 54000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Glen Eagle Resources Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$4.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.10.

About Glen Eagle Resources

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

