Glencore (LON:GLEN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $480.06

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 480.06 ($5.80) and traded as high as GBX 490.75 ($5.93). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 486.55 ($5.88), with a volume of 62,230,537 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLEN shares. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.94) price objective on Glencore in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 720 ($8.70) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 690 ($8.34) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 595.38 ($7.19).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 477.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 480.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of £64.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.73.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

