Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 92,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 316,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82.

