Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.74. Approximately 134,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 301,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.