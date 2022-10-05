Glynn Capital Management LLC Sells 445,799 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Glynn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,799 shares during the quarter. Toast accounts for 2.9% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $14,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 119.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth $853,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth $2,582,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 23.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth $780,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOST. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Toast to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.59.

Toast Stock Up 1.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

TOST stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 151,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,935. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $69.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18.

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $31,018.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $631,717.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $31,018.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,542,587 shares of company stock valued at $39,560,563. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.