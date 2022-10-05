GMR Finance Trading Down 33.5% Over Last Week (GMR)

GMR Finance (GMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. GMR Finance has a market capitalization of $8,521.96 and approximately $42,893.00 worth of GMR Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMR Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GMR Finance has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,092.14 or 1.00210291 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002119 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00051352 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00063176 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021897 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004956 BTC.

GMR Finance Profile

GMR Finance (GMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2021. GMR Finance’s total supply is 369,435,643,755,331 coins and its circulating supply is 274,136,492,934,040 coins. GMR Finance’s official Twitter account is @GMR_Finance. The Reddit community for GMR Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GMR_Finance.

Buying and Selling GMR Finance

