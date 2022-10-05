Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,842 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after acquiring an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,269,000 after acquiring an additional 524,238 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.17. 134,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,944,680. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.68. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

