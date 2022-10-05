Godsey & Gibb Associates Makes New $96,000 Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts recently commented on THG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,316. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading

