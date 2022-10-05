Godsey & Gibb Associates Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 0.1% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 174,431 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. 240,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,542,500. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

