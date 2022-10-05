Godsey & Gibb Associates Takes $167,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $685,157,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IVW traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.49. 95,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,595. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average is $66.13.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.