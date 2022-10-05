Godsey & Gibb Associates Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.57. 2,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.