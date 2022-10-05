Godsey & Gibb Associates Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.57. 2,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

