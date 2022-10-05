Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Trading 6.3% Higher

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.70. 427,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 548,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gold Royalty Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is -14.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 36.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,731,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,612,000 after buying an additional 1,525,474 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $1,599,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,061,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 181,329 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 224.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 63,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

