Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. GFG Capital LLC owned 0.82% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $21,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 76,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

GSIE stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. 33,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,584. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $36.01.

