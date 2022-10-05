Golos Blockchain (GLS) Reaches One Day Volume of $235.00

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $461,441.82 and $235.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012572 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007080 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009972 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000218 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2021. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 311,751,795 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id.

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golos Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

