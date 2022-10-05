governance ZIL (GZIL) Tops One Day Volume of $9,372.00

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, governance ZIL has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One governance ZIL coin can now be purchased for $9.39 or 0.00047219 BTC on popular exchanges. governance ZIL has a total market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $9,372.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

governance ZIL Profile

governance ZIL’s official website is www.zilliqa.com/staking. The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for governance ZIL is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb. governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling governance ZIL

According to CryptoCompare, “gZIL is essentially a governance token, which empowers long-term token holders and frequent engagers to become a decision-maker in the Zilliqa ecosystem. This can be compared to a DAO- like structure where gZIL holders can vote and make decisions on community and partner projects powered by $ZIL.”

